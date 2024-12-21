One displaced after apartment fire on Janet Avenue Saturday morning

BATON ROUGE — One person has been displaced from an apartment on Janet Avenue after it caught fire early Saturday morning, the Baton Rouge Fire Department said.

Firefighters arrived at the Village 12 Apartments just after 2:15 a.m. and found a small fire around the furnace caused by combustible material sitting too close. When crews arrived the one occupant was already safely outside.

No one was injured in this fire, but fire officials say the total loss is $11,000.