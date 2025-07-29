One Denham Springs business is still recovering from last winter's snow storm

DENHAM SPRINGS- One Denham Spring store is still recovering from the damages of this past winter snow storm.

Brock Sanders owns A-1 Southern Ironworks, and he says his business is coming along one day at a time.

“We're getting back to where we need to be,” said Sanders “We started out doing security bars years ago, but we've kind of morphed into doing driveway gates, a lot of handrails and balcony rails.”

The store looks brand new from the outside, but just shy of nine months, the store's glass front showroom was completely shattered.

“A young man was traveling East on Florida Boulevard and was going to slow down at the red light, and he just started sliding on the ice and lost control and just came into the building.”

The young man crashed into Sanders shop but immediately fled the scene after the wreck. The Denham Springs Police Department declared the accident a hit and run but eventually caught the driver days later. The wreck cost Sanders thousands of dollars to repair. He says it was hard but he’s had lots of help.

“But I had a lot of friends come and help had it rebuilt I had a contractor friend come and rebuild the walls.”

His building is still under construction, on the inside of the showroom is not quite ready. The building is perched right on the corner of Florida Boulevard and Pete's Hwy in Denham Springs

very close to the traffic which is a concern Sanders's had for some time.

“There was an accident this past weekend, and I was kind of afraid that somebody else would crash into the building but we do intend on putting up bollards out front to help in case I have customers in the showroom to keep cars from actually coming into the building.”

Though the business is still under construction, A-1 Southern Ironwork is opened for business.