One dead, Vancouver shooting suspect in custody

Photo: KPTV (via CNN)

VANCOUVER, Wash. (AP) - Police say a man suspected of shooting three people and killing one of them in the lobby of an apartment building for the elderly has been taken into custody.

Vancouver Police Department spokeswoman Kim Kapp confirmed Thursday afternoon that the suspect was in custody. His identity was not made public..

Kapp also said one of the three people shot had died. Two others were injured and taken to a hospital.

Authorities responded to the Smith Tower Apartments at about 2 p.m. Thursday. Police say they don't know what led up to the shooting.