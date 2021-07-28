One dead, two others hurt in triple shooting Wednesday evening

BATON ROUGE - First responders are investigating a shooting that left a person dead and sent two others to the hospital Wednesday evening.

The shooting was reported around 6:30 p.m. on N 13th Street near North Boulevard. The Baton Rouge Police Department said one of the victims died at the scene and two more were rushed to a hospital.

No further details related to the victims or what led to the shooting were immediately available.