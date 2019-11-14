53°
One dead, suspect in custody after school shooting in California

2 hours 15 minutes 59 seconds ago Thursday, November 14 2019 Nov 14, 2019 November 14, 2019 10:55 AM November 14, 2019 in Top Story
Source: Associated Press
By: Associated Press
Photp: KTLA (via CNN)

SANTA CLARITA, Calif. (AP) —  A hospital says one student has died following a shooting at a high school outside Los Angeles.

In a tweet, Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital says a girl died and two boys are in critical condition, while another boy is in good condition.

Los Angeles County Sheriff Alex Villanueva tweeted that the suspect is in custody and was taken to a hospital.

