One dead, suspect in custody after school shooting in California

Photp: KTLA (via CNN)

SANTA CLARITA, Calif. (AP) — A hospital says one student has died following a shooting at a high school outside Los Angeles.

In a tweet, Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital says a girl died and two boys are in critical condition, while another boy is in good condition.

Los Angeles County Sheriff Alex Villanueva tweeted that the suspect is in custody and was taken to a hospital.