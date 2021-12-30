74°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

One dead, seven arrests in Oregon standoff

5 years 11 months 3 days ago Wednesday, January 27 2016 Jan 27, 2016 January 27, 2016 4:18 AM January 27, 2016 in News
Source: Associated Press
By: Associated Press

Trending News

BURNS, Ore.- The leaders of an armed group that's occupied a national wildlife refuge in Oregon for the past three weeks are under arrest.

Militant leader Ammon Bundy and his followers were reportedly heading to a community meeting Tuesday afternoon when they were stopped by FBI agents.

Bundy, his brother and three others were taken into custody. Three others were arrested separately. Another person was shot and killed by an officer. The Oregonian newspaper identifies him as an Arizona rancher.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days