One dead, seven arrests in Oregon standoff

BURNS, Ore.- The leaders of an armed group that's occupied a national wildlife refuge in Oregon for the past three weeks are under arrest.
Militant leader Ammon Bundy and his followers were reportedly heading to a community meeting Tuesday afternoon when they were stopped by FBI agents.
Bundy, his brother and three others were taken into custody. Three others were arrested separately. Another person was shot and killed by an officer. The Oregonian newspaper identifies him as an Arizona rancher.
