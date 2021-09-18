83°
One dead, one wanted in West Baton Rouge shooting early Saturday morning

WEST BATON ROUGE PARISH - One person is dead following a shooting at a West Baton Rouge bar early Saturday morning.

According to West Baton Rouge Sheriff Maj. Zack Simmers, the victim was shot near Raxx Bar and taken to a hospital where they later died.

Authorities do have a person of interest however no arrests have been made.

No more details were readily available. 

