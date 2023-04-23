60°
One dead, one taken to hospital in critical condition after shooting on Geronimo Street
BATON ROUGE - One person was killed and another is in critical condition after a shooting Sunday night.
According to authorities the shooting took place near the corner of Geronimo and Ozark streets around 10 p.m.
No information about the deceased or what led to the shooting has been released.
This is a developing story.
