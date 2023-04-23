60°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

One dead, one taken to hospital in critical condition after shooting on Geronimo Street

51 minutes 53 seconds ago Sunday, April 23 2023 Apr 23, 2023 April 23, 2023 10:27 PM April 23, 2023 in Top Story
Source: WBRZ
By: Logan Cullop

BATON ROUGE - One person was killed and another is in critical condition after a shooting Sunday night. 

According to authorities the shooting took place near the corner of Geronimo and Ozark streets around 10 p.m. 

No information about the deceased or what led to the shooting has been released. 

Trending News

This is a developing story. 

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days