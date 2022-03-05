Latest Weather Blog
One dead, one injured in fatal hit-and-run on Airline Highway
BATON ROUGE - A man died, and a woman was injured in a hit-and-run crash early Saturday morning on Airline Highway.
The Baton Rouge Police Department said the crash happened in the 9300 block of Airline Highway around 4 a.m. Saturday.
According to investigators, a Chevy Impala was driving north on Airline Highway when it was rear-ended by an unknown vehicle.
The impact pushed the Impala across the median and into the southbound lanes, causing it to be struck by an oncoming Chevy Silverado.
The Silverado was then pushed off the road and crashed into a tree off the roadway, investigators said.
Police said the driver of the Silverado, 29-year-old Tyree Williams, was pronounced dead at the scene.
The driver of the Impala, a 34-year-old woman, was transported to a hospital with life-threatening injuries, according to police.
The driver of the unknown vehicle reportedly fled the scene after the crash without stopping.
Anyone with information on the crash should call the Baton Rouge Police Department at 225-389-7819.
