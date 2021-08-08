90°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
One dead, one injured in crossfire between Lafayette police officer and possible crime suspects

3 hours 40 minutes 40 seconds ago Sunday, August 08 2021 Aug 8, 2021 August 08, 2021 12:43 PM August 08, 2021 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

LAFAYETTE - One person was killed and another was injured in the crossfire between a Lafayette police officer and possible suspects in a different crime.

The Lafayette Police Department responded to a shooting Sunday morning in the parking lot of The District at 4607 Johnston Street.

Louisiana State Police said an officer approached a group believed to be involved in the shooting. He was met with gunfire by at least one person. The officer returned fire.

Investigators said a woman sustained non-life-threatening gunshot wounds, and a man died. The officer involved was not injured.

Louisiana State Police is leading the ongoing investigation as requested by the Lafayette Police Department.

