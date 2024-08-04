82°
One dead, one in critical condition after shooting on Chad Drive in Addis

Sunday, August 04 2024
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

ADDIS - One person died and another is injured after a double shooting on Chad Drive in Addis, according to officials.

According to the Addis Police Department, two males were struck by gunfire and one subject was found dead on the scene while the other victim is in critical condition.

The Addis Police Department says the suspect is not in custody as he fled the scene on foot prior to officer’s arrival. The suspect is described as an unknown black male wearing a face mask.

All traffic through Chad Drive is currently blocked. 

