Latest Weather Blog
'Mental health crisis' led to attempted murder-suicide in St. Tammany Parish, deputies say
MANDEVILLE - Deputies announced Thursday that a man fatally shot himself after shooting another man over the weekend.
St. Tammany Parish Sheriff's Office responded to the shooting at a home on Dupre Street near Mandeville on Sunday night. When deputies arrived, they found two victims, one of whom was pronounced dead at the scene.
Further investigation through the coroner's office revealed one of the victims was suffering from a "mental health crisis" before he shot the other and then fatally shot himself.
Further information on the surviving victim was not available.
Trending News
“This is an absolute tragedy for all parties involved,” Sheriff Smith said. “Unfortunately, mental health is a real issue in our community, but I want everyone to know there are resources, including our Crisis Intervention Team, available to them. If you are in crisis or know someone who is please call the suicide hotline, 211, or call 911. Help is available.”
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Soon to be 97-year-old takes on the Dumas Annual Senior Golf Tournament
-
Lightning strikes transmission box near Corporate, leaves thousands without power
-
Deputies raid St. Gabriel police chief's home and office after evidence goes...
-
Louisiana lawmakers resume work on remapping House districts
-
Saints safety Chauncey Gardner Johnson believes defense should get some more respect
Sports Video
-
Saints safety Chauncey Gardner Johnson believes defense should get some more respect
-
Saints expecting a big step by linebacker Pete Werner in year 2
-
The Saints are prepared for the uncertainty surrounding star Alvin Kamara
-
Zion Williamson says he's committed to Pelicans, expected to accept max offer
-
SAINTS: Vet QB Andy Dalton could serve as valuable backup if Winston...