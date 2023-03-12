81°
One dead, another in critical condition after shooting in Ascension Parish, deputies say

3 hours 15 minutes 11 seconds ago Sunday, March 12 2023 Mar 12, 2023 March 12, 2023 1:44 PM March 12, 2023 in Top Story
Source: WBRZ
By: Emily Davison

DARROW - One person was killed and another person is in critical condition after a shooting in Ascension Parish on Sunday.

According to the Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office, the shooting happened on LA 22 in Darrow. Upon arrival, deputies found one victim dead at the scene. Another victim was taken to a hospital in critical condition.

No more information was immediately available.

This is a developing story.

