One dead, another in critical condition after shooting in Ascension Parish, deputies say
DARROW - One person was killed and another person is in critical condition after a shooting in Ascension Parish on Sunday.
According to the Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office, the shooting happened on LA 22 in Darrow. Upon arrival, deputies found one victim dead at the scene. Another victim was taken to a hospital in critical condition.
No more information was immediately available.
This is a developing story.
