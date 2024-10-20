83°
One dead, one critically injured in St. Helena Parish crash early Sunday morning
PINE GROVE — One person is dead and another is critically injured after a single-vehicle crash in St. Helena Parish early Sunday morning.
According to Louisiana State Police, the crash happened around 2:40 a.m. on Highway 16 near Highway 449.
Officials say 33-year-old Carey S. Austin, of Independence, was killed when his Ford truck veered off the side of the roadway and struck a tree. Austin was unrestrained at the time of the crash.
A restrained passenger was critically injured and transported to a hospital.
Officials say a routine toxicology sample was obtained from Austin.
This investigation is ongoing.
