One dead, one critically injured in St. Helena Parish crash early Sunday morning

Sunday, October 20 2024
Source: WBRZ
By: Evie Richard

PINE GROVE — One person is dead and another is critically injured after a single-vehicle crash in St. Helena Parish early Sunday morning. 

According to Louisiana State Police, the crash happened around 2:40 a.m. on Highway 16 near Highway 449.

Officials say 33-year-old Carey S. Austin, of Independence, was killed when his Ford truck veered off the side of the roadway and struck a tree. Austin was unrestrained at the time of the crash.

A restrained passenger was critically injured and transported to a hospital. 

Officials say a routine toxicology sample was obtained from Austin.

This investigation is ongoing. 

