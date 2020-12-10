One dead, local priest injured after Saturday crash

BATON ROUGE – One person is dead and a local priest is recovering from injuries after a crash on North Boulevard Saturday night.

According to the Baton Rouge Police Traffic Homicide Unit, the crash happened around 9:30 p.m. Saturday in the 3400 block of North Blvd. Police say a Mercedes C300 attempted to turn onto South Acadian Thruway when it was struck by a Nissan Maxima.

Police believe the driver of the Maxima ran a red light before striking the Mercedes.

54-year-old George Mabon from Memphis, Tennessee, was a passenger in the Mercedes and was transported to a local hospital where he later died. A second passenger and the driver of the Mercedes were also treated for non-life threatening injuries.

Sources say that Father John Pitzer of St. James Episcopal Church was the passenger that was injured. St. James Episcopal Church posted a request for prayers on its website Sunday as Pitzer recovers from a “serious automobile accident.”

According to the church’s post, Pitzer was returning from a gathering with friends and relatives from other states when the car he was riding in was struck broadside at an intersection.

Pitzer remains in critical care due to a few fractured bones and bruising, but the church says that he is going to be okay.

The driver of the Mercedes, 69-year-old John Baur, was later booked into the East Baton Rouge Parish Prison on charges of DWI and Reckless Operation.