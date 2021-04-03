56°
One dead in shooting outside convenience store near Hollywood Street
BATON ROUGE - Officers are responding to a fatal shooting that occurred in front of a convenience store near Hollywood Street Saturday evening.
Around 6 p.m. the Baton Rouge Police Department arrived on scene to the Hollywood Food Mart located on the corner of McClelland Drive and Hollywood Street in regards to a shooting.
According to officials, one person was pronounced dead upon arrival.
The coroner is currently at the scene.
Details are limited. This is a developing story.
