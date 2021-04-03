One dead in shooting outside convenience store near Hollywood Street

BATON ROUGE - Officers are responding to a fatal shooting that occurred in front of a convenience store near Hollywood Street Saturday evening.

Around 6 p.m. the Baton Rouge Police Department arrived on scene to the Hollywood Food Mart located on the corner of McClelland Drive and Hollywood Street in regards to a shooting.

According to officials, one person was pronounced dead upon arrival.

The coroner is currently at the scene.

Details are limited. This is a developing story.