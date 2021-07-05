83°
One dead in shooting on North Harco Dr.
BATON ROUGE - Emergency crews are responding to a fatal shooting Monday morning on North Harco Drive.
Authorities said a man was pronounced dead on the scene. The victim has not been identified.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
