One dead in mid-day shooting on Tennessee Street

46 minutes 27 seconds ago Tuesday, August 03 2021 Aug 3, 2021 August 03, 2021 1:24 PM August 03, 2021 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE - One person died in a mid-day shooting near the corner of Tennessee Street and East Polk Street.

The Baton Rouge Police Department said one male died at the scene.

This is a developing story. Check back for more updates.

