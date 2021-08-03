84°
One dead in mid-day shooting on Tennessee Street
BATON ROUGE - One person died in a mid-day shooting near the corner of Tennessee Street and East Polk Street.
The Baton Rouge Police Department said one male died at the scene.
This is a developing story. Check back for more updates.
