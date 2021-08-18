79°
One dead in head-on crash in Slaughter
SLAUGHTER - One person died from injuries after a head-on crash in East Feliciana Parish Wednesday.
Louisiana State Police said 27-year-old Tommi Robinson was driving on LA Highway 67 around 3 p.m. when his car crossed the center line and hit a Chevy Silverado.
Robinson was wearing his seatbelt but died at the scene. Deputies said the other driver suffered moderate injuries.
