One dead in East Feliciana house fire

Saturday, December 23 2023
By: WBRZ Staff

EAST FELICIANA PARISH -- State Fire Marshal deputies are investigating a house fire in Jackson involving one death.

The Jackson Fire Department was called to a house fire Friday around 5 p.m. on Carolyn Sue Drive. 

They were assisted by East Feliciana and West Feliciana Fire Departments, along with other agencies to put the fire out. Fire crews found the body of a woman inside of the house dead. 

This is an ongoing investigation.

