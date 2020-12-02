53°
One dead in double shooting off Choctaw Drive
BATON ROUGE - Police are investigating a shooting that sent two people to the hospital Wednesday afternoon.
The gunfire was reported around 3 p.m. on Dougherty Drive near Underwood Avenue. Authorities said two people were in critical condition after the shooting.
Police later confirmed that one of the gunshot wound victims succumbed to their injuries.
This is an ongoing investigation.
