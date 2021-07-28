82°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
One dead in crash on I-12 West at Sherwood

Wednesday, July 28 2021
By: Falon Brown

BATON ROUGE - A person is dead following a crash on I-12 West on Wednesday afternoon. 

The crash happened around 4:30 p.m. near the Sherwood Forest Boulevard exit on the interstate. As of 7:30 p.m., emergency workers are still working on getting the crash cleared and the right lane remains blocked. 

The victim's name has not yet been released and it is unclear how many cars were involved in the accident. Emergency workers pronounced the victim dead on arrival. 

This is a developing story. 

