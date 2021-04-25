64°
One dead in Beechwood Drive and Prescott Road shooting
BATON ROUGE - Authorities say one person died in a Sunday night shooting.
Police are currently investigating the shooting at Prescott Road and Beechwood Drive. The shooting occurred just before 8 p.m. on Sunday.
The situation is ongoing.
