Man allegedly forced his way into Baton Rouge apartment, shot victim to death

BATON ROUGE - A shooting at an apartment complex late Wednesday night left a 25-year-old man dead, according to police.

Thursday afternoon, The Baton Rouge Police Department said Alvin Allen III, 21, was arrested for allegedly shooting and killing 25-year-old Keandre Williams.

Police confirmed they responded to a shooting incident around midnight at 650 West McKinley Street, at the Alight Baton Rouge apartment complex.

Investigators believe Williams went to the complex to visit someone when Allen reportedly forced his way into the apartment with a gun. He then shot Williams multiple times before fleeing the area.

Williams died at the scene, according to police.

Allen was booked into the East Baton Rouge Parish Prison on charges of first-degree murder, home invasion and illegal use of a weapon.