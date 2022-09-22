One dead from multiple gunshot wounds after shooting late Wednesday night; police say arrest made

BATON ROUGE - A shooting at an apartment complex late Wednesday night left one man dead, according to police.

The Baton Rouge Police Department confirmed it responded to a shooting incident around midnight at 650 West McKinley Street, at the Alight Baton Rouge apartment complex.

BRPD also confirmed that the coroner's office was called, and one male victim had died from apparent gunshot wounds.

Police did not provide the victim's identity. They also said an arrest had been made but did not provide a name or image of the suspect.

This is a developing story.