One dead, four injured in 'ambush style' shooting at St. Charles Parish grocery store

Photo: WWLTV

KILLONA - Police are investigating a deadly shooting outside of a grocery store in St. Charles Parish that left a teenager injured.

According to WDSU, around 6:30 p.m. Tuesday five victims were shot in an "ambush-style" attack. The youngest was a 14-year-old who is now in stable condition. He was taken to the Children's Hospital by authorities after his father got into a car accident trying to drive him there.

Darzil Washington, 29, was reported dead at the scene. Two others, 32-year-old Darville Washington and 27-year-old Dwayne Williams, are in critical condition after being airlifted to University Medical Center.

The fifth victim, 35-year-old Jayvon Lockett, is said to be in stable condition.

St. Charles Parish Sheriff Greg Champagne said he doesn't believe this will be the last incident of this kind his office will see, according to WWL-TV.

"I think it's safe to say we have been dealing with an inter-parish group of - I don't know what the proper word would be - family, clan, gang, cliques of individuals who are engaged in a cycle of violence," Champagne said.

This incident is still under investigation. Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Amanda Buchanan at 985-783-6807.