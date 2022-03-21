One dead, four hurt after shooting in Lacombe

LACOMBE - At least one person is dead and four others were injured after a shooting at a home in the Lacombe area.

According to St. Tammany Parish Sheriff's Office, the shooting happened Friday night sometime before 9:30 p.m. in the 27000 block of Mirmar Street.

When deputies arrived, they discovered multiple victims, including a male who was found deceased. It is believed the deceased male forced his way into the home, according to the Sheriff's Office.

Detectives are working to identify any other possible suspects or individuals involved.

Four others at the scene, three males and one female, were also shot. They were each transported to local area hospitals with non-life threatening injuries, according to the Sheriff's Office.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information related to this incident is asked to call 985-898-2338.