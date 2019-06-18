81°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

One dead following weekend shooting in Gonzales

1 week 1 day 23 hours ago Sunday, June 09 2019 Jun 9, 2019 June 09, 2019 10:28 AM June 09, 2019 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Raykael Morris
Photo: Kenneth Brown

ASCENSION- Police are investigating a Gonzales shooting that has left one person is dead Saturday morning.

According to officials, deputies were dispatched to a home on North Robert Wilson Road in Gonzales after a man reported he had been shot.

When deputies arrived at the scene, they found 37-year-old Kenneth Brown dead in the driveway of his home sitting in his car.

This is an ongoing investigation. Anyone who may have information on this case is urged to contact the Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days