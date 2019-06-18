81°
One dead following weekend shooting in Gonzales
ASCENSION- Police are investigating a Gonzales shooting that has left one person is dead Saturday morning.
According to officials, deputies were dispatched to a home on North Robert Wilson Road in Gonzales after a man reported he had been shot.
When deputies arrived at the scene, they found 37-year-old Kenneth Brown dead in the driveway of his home sitting in his car.
This is an ongoing investigation. Anyone who may have information on this case is urged to contact the Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office.
