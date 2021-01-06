One dead following triple shooting on Jefferson Avenue

BATON ROUGE - A shooting left one person dead and two others hurt Tuesday night.

According to the Baton Rouge Police Department, 34-year-old Trikee Kelly was killed in the shooting on Jefferson Avenue, which is just off Plank Road, around 8:30 p.m..

The gunfire also hurt a 31-year-old man and a 37-year-old woman, whose names have not been released.

Police say Kelly died at the scene from his injuries. The other shooting victims reportedly fled in a vehicle, in an effort to seek help.

As of Wednesday morning, the other two victims are hospitalized with life-threatening injuries.

At this time, detectives say they have yet to identify a motive or suspect.

Anyone with information related to this shooting is urged to contact the Violent Crimes Unit at 389-4869 or Crime Stoppers at 344-7867(STOP).