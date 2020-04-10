65°
Officials identify woman killed in Friday morning shooting on Rosenwald Road

Friday, April 10 2020

BATON ROUGE - Early Friday morning, Baton Rouge Police responded to a Scotlandville area shooting that left one woman dead.

The East Baton Rouge Parish Coroner's Office says Daisy Blake, 32, was killed in the shooting.

According to police, the incident happened in the 1600 block of Rosenwald Road. 

Officials arrived on scene around 4:45 a.m. and say Blake was found dead on arrival. 

At this time, additional details related to a motive or suspects involved have yet to be released. 

