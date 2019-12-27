64°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

One dead following overnight shooting near N. Acadian Thruway

1 hour 5 minutes 40 seconds ago Friday, December 27 2019 Dec 27, 2019 December 27, 2019 7:32 AM December 27, 2019 in Top Story
Source: WBRZ
By: AE Stevenson

BATON ROUGE - Police have yet to identify the victim found dead of apparent gunshot wounds near a vehicle early Friday morning.

According to sources on the scene, the male victim is approximately in his early 30s. He was shot multiple times in the 1400 block of North 31st street near Bogan Walk.

Family members of the victim arrived at scene crying out in emotional pain as the body was loaded into the East Baton Rouge Coroner's van from the scene.

While the shooting remains under an active investigation, a suspect or suspects have not been identified in the killing.

Anyone with information is asked to contact BRPD.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days