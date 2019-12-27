One dead following overnight shooting near N. Acadian Thruway

BATON ROUGE - Police have yet to identify the victim found dead of apparent gunshot wounds near a vehicle early Friday morning.



According to sources on the scene, the male victim is approximately in his early 30s. He was shot multiple times in the 1400 block of North 31st street near Bogan Walk.



Family members of the victim arrived at scene crying out in emotional pain as the body was loaded into the East Baton Rouge Coroner's van from the scene.



While the shooting remains under an active investigation, a suspect or suspects have not been identified in the killing.

Anyone with information is asked to contact BRPD.