One dead, five injured after car crash in Independence; driver arrested for drunken driving, homicide

INDEPENDENCE — One person died and five people were injured after a car driven by a 45-year-old Independence man struck a tree and overturned, Tangipahoa Parish deputies said.

Marisol Carcamo Vargas, 23, was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash along North Larussa Lane in Independence on Saturday, with five others sustaining varying levels of injuries.

The crash happened around 6 p.m. when a Ford Expedition driven by Antonio Reyes Carcamo lost control while making a left-hand turn. The car hit a tree and then overturned, deputies said.

After he was released from the hospital, Carcamo was arrested for vehicular homicide, driving while intoxicated and reckless operation of a vehicle, deputies added.