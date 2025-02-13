One dead, at least two injured in multi-car crash on O'Neal Lane near Woodwick Avenue

BATON ROUGE — One person is dead and two injured after a Thursday morning crash on O'Neal Lane.

Baton Rouge EMS said that the coroner was called for one body and that ambulances brought two people to the hospital from the O'Neal crash near Woodwick Avenue around 6:15 a.m.

East Baton Rouge Parish deputies also responded to the crash. They are blocking the roadway while the crash is being cleared.

It was not immediately clear what caused the crash or the extent of the two people's injuries, but it appears that multiple vehicles were involved.