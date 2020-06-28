79°
One dead; another with life-threatening injuries after shooting on Gus Young Ave.
BATON ROUGE - Police are investigating a shooting that left one person dead and another in critical condition Saturday night.
Around 8 p.m. in the 4900 block of Gus Young Ave. a shooting occurred.
According to BRPD, one male has died and another man was transported to the hospital.
The victim's injuries are life-threatening.
Details are limited. This is a developing story.
