Baton Rouge, Louisiana
One dead; another with life-threatening injuries after shooting on Gus Young Ave.

Saturday, June 27 2020
Source: The Advocate
By: Zandria Thomas

BATON ROUGE - Police are investigating a shooting that left one person dead and another in critical condition Saturday night. 

Around 8 p.m. in the 4900 block of Gus Young Ave. a shooting occurred.

According to BRPD, one male has died and another man was transported to the hospital.   

The victim's injuries are life-threatening.

Details are limited. This is a developing story.  

