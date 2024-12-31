54°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
One dead, another taken to hospital after New Year's Eve shooting on Greenwell Springs Road

By: Adam Burruss

BATON ROUGE - One person is dead and another was taken to the hospital after a shooting on Greenwell Springs Road, according to officials.

The shooting took place around 8:15 p.m. The person taken to the hospital is in stable condition.

No other information is available.

