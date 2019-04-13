83°
One dead, another injured after early morning shooting on North Acadian Thruway West

By: WBRZ Staff

Baton Rouge - One person was killed and another was injured after a shooting early Saturday morning.

According to police, the incident happened around 1:00 a.m. on North Acadian Thruway West and Bogan Walk. The condition of the person injured wasn't provided.

Details are limited. WBRZ has reached out for more information. 

