One dead, another injured after early morning shooting on North Acadian Thruway West

Baton Rouge - One person was killed and another was injured after a shooting early Saturday morning.

According to police, the incident happened around 1:00 a.m. on North Acadian Thruway West and Bogan Walk. The condition of the person injured wasn't provided.

Details are limited. WBRZ has reached out for more information.