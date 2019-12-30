One dead, another in critical condition after Montegut house fire

MONTEGUT- A fire late Wednesday killed one man and left another in critical condition.

The cause of the fire in Terrebonne Parish has not been determined.

Firefighters found the Reynold Street home engulfed in flames shortly before midnight. They were able to rescue two men, authorities said.

Ernest Paul Lebouef, 79, later died at a hospital. Chad Michael LeBlanc, 43, remains hospitalized in critical condition.

The State Fire Marshal's office is investigating the death. Investigators have determined that the fire started in a bedroom at the house.