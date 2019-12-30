50°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

One dead, another in critical condition after Montegut house fire

1 year 11 months 1 week ago Thursday, January 18 2018 Jan 18, 2018 January 18, 2018 11:15 AM January 18, 2018 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

MONTEGUT- A fire late Wednesday killed one man and left another in critical condition.

The cause of the fire in Terrebonne Parish has not been determined.

Firefighters found the Reynold Street home engulfed in flames shortly before midnight. They were able to rescue two men, authorities said.

Ernest Paul Lebouef, 79, later died at a hospital. Chad Michael LeBlanc, 43, remains hospitalized in critical condition.

The State Fire Marshal's office is investigating the death. Investigators have determined that the fire started in a bedroom at the house.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days