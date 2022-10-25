One dead, another hurt after shooting in Prairieville Tuesday morning

PRAIRIEVILLE - Officials are investigating a shooting in Ascension Parish that left one person dead and another injured Tuesday morning.

The Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office said deputies were investigating the shooting, which happened shortly before 8 a.m. off John Broussard Road, a residential street off LA 42.

Deputies said two men were brought to a local hospital. One of them later died from his injuries.

It's still unclear what led up to the shooting.

This is a developing story.