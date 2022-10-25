71°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

One dead, another hurt after shooting in Prairieville Tuesday morning

3 hours 35 minutes 53 seconds ago Tuesday, October 25 2022 Oct 25, 2022 October 25, 2022 7:58 AM October 25, 2022 in Top Story
Source: WBRZ
By: Sarah Lawrence

PRAIRIEVILLE - Officials are investigating a shooting in Ascension Parish that left one person dead and another injured Tuesday morning. 

The Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office said deputies were investigating the shooting, which happened shortly before 8 a.m. off John Broussard Road, a residential street off LA 42. 

Deputies said two men were brought to a local hospital. One of them later died from his injuries.

It's still unclear what led up to the shooting.

Trending News

This is a developing story. 

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days