One dead, another hurt after gunfire near Plank Road Tuesday morning

BATON ROUGE - Authorities are investigating gunfire that left at least one person dead and another hurt late Tuesday morning.

Shots were fired shortly after 10 a.m. on Dayton Street, near Plank Road, leaving one person dead.

A second person was reportedly found shot in the area of Clayton Street, just off N Foster Drive. That person was taken to a hospital in critical condition.

The two scenes were located just minutes apart, but it wasn't immediately clear whether they were related.

This is a developing story.