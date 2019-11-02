64°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
One dead and one in critical condition after fatal crash

Saturday, November 02 2019
Source: WBRZ Staff
By: Zandria Thomas
ST. JAMES PARISH -  State Police is investigating  a deadly crash that happened on LA 18 at Abadie St, Saturday morning.
Police say Kimone Mitchell, 27, was driving south on LA 18 in a 2008 Hummer H3, while Ramon Domino was driving north on LA 18 in a 2011 Nissan Altima. 
Mitchell crossed into Domino's lane and collided with him head on.
Domino was not wearing a seatbelt. Mitchell was not wearing a seatbelt as well and suffers from serious injuries. He was transported to University Medical Center in New Orleans. 
The cause of the crash is still unknown and toxicology reports are pending.
