One dead and multiple people injured in head-on collision off Highway 70

ASCENSION PARISH- Authorities are responding to a fatal crash off Highway 70 that's left one dead and multiple people injured.

The crash was reported around 9 p.m. Sunday on Highway 70 at Brady Street. Officials say it was a head-on collision involving two vehicles and several people. There are three helicopters and ambulances on the scene.

Four patients have been transported to a local hospital, but their conditions on unclear at the time.

According to the Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office Highway 70 at Brady Street is completely closed due to the accident.