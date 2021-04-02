Latest Weather Blog
One dead after truck flips, strikes utility poles in Assumption Parish
PIERRE PART - Police said a crash in Assumption Parish killed a 21-year-old man and sent another person to the hospital Friday.
The crash happened around 2:30 a.m. on Belle River Road near Riverbend Street in Pierre Part. Officials said Kole M. Bahry was killed in the wreck.
According to Louisiana State Police, a 2004 Chevrolet Silverado pickup truck was speeding on Belle River Road and went off road when it reached a curve in the highway. The truck then hit a utility pole, overturned and struck another utility pole.
Bahry was not wearing a seat belt at the time of the crash and was pronounced dead at the scene.
The other occupant in the truck, 24-year-old Dean A. Putz, was also not wearing a seat belt and was partially ejected from the vehicle. Putz was seriously hurt and was taken to a Baton Rouge-area hospital.
Police said the wreckage made it too difficult to immediately determine which person was driving the vehicle.
This crash remains under investigation.
