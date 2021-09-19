85°
One dead after triple-shooting in Mid-City New Orleans early Sunday
NEW ORLEANS - One person died, and two others were shot minutes after midnight in Mid-City New Orleans.
New Orleans Police Department said two males and one female were shot around 12:10 a.m. Sunday on Tulane Avenue.
Officers said the males were suffering from multiple gunshot wounds, but the female was shot only once in the rear. One of the males died at a local hospital, but his name has not been released yet.
Anyone with information about this incident should call NOPD Homicide Unit detectives at 504-658-5300.
