One dead after stabbing on Airline Highway early Monday morning

BATON ROUGE - Police say one person was killed in a stabbing that happened early Monday morning.

According to the Baton Rouge Police Department, the stabbing happened around 12:15 a.m. near the intersection of Airline Highway and North Foster Drive. One person was found dead with multiple stab wounds, according to police.

The identity of the victim or information on a possible suspect or suspects was not immediately released. Sources say the man's death is being investigated as a homicide.

This is a developing story.