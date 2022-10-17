One dead after stabbing on Airline Highway early Monday morning

73°
Monday, October 17 2022
By: Sarah Lawrence

BATON ROUGE - Police say one person was killed in a stabbing that happened early Monday morning. 

According to the Baton Rouge Police Department, the stabbing happened around 12:15 a.m. near the intersection of Airline Highway and North Foster Drive. One person was found dead with multiple stab wounds, according to police.

The identity of the victim or information on a possible suspect or suspects was not immediately released. Sources say the man's death is being investigated as a homicide. 

This is a developing story. 

