71°
Latest Weather Blog
One dead after shooting on North Street Friday evening
BATON ROUGE - One person is dead after a shooting on North Street Friday evening, according to police.
BRPD said the shooting occurred in the parking lot of Eric's Grocery Store at 3038 North St, around 4:52 pm Friday afternoon, resulting in one injured male victim in critical condition.
The victim, Roderick Adams, 56, died after being transported to a local hospital.
The motive and suspect are unknown at this time. Anyone having information relative to this shooting is urged to contact the Violent Crimes Unit at (225) 389-4869.
Trending News
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Mayor Broome on 2une In
-
Rouses Markets Donating Dairy Products to Southern
-
Last chance: Our final opportunity to see a solar eclipse for decades
-
$160 million grant to go toward funding Louisiana's energy transition, creating new...
-
EBR mosquito abatement booked up with house calls until April