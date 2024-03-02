One dead after shooting on North Street Friday evening

BATON ROUGE - One person is dead after a shooting on North Street Friday evening, according to police.

BRPD said the shooting occurred in the parking lot of Eric's Grocery Store at 3038 North St, around 4:52 pm Friday afternoon, resulting in one injured male victim in critical condition.

The victim, Roderick Adams, 56, died after being transported to a local hospital.

The motive and suspect are unknown at this time. Anyone having information relative to this shooting is urged to contact the Violent Crimes Unit at (225) 389-4869.