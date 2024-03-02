71°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

One dead after shooting on North Street Friday evening

1 hour 55 minutes 49 seconds ago Saturday, March 02 2024 Mar 2, 2024 March 02, 2024 12:45 PM March 02, 2024 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Adam Burruss

BATON ROUGE - One person is dead after a shooting on North Street Friday evening, according to police.

BRPD said the shooting occurred in the parking lot of Eric's Grocery Store at 3038 North St, around 4:52 pm Friday afternoon, resulting in one injured male victim in critical condition.

The victim, Roderick Adams, 56, died after being transported to a local hospital.

The motive and suspect are unknown at this time. Anyone having information relative to this shooting is urged to contact the Violent Crimes Unit at (225) 389-4869.

Trending News

 

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days