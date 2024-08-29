80°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
One dead after shooting on Hollywood Street and Plank Road

Thursday, August 29 2024
Source: WBRZ
By: Adam Burruss

BATON ROUGE - One person died after a shooting at Hollywood Street and Plank Road, according to emergency officials.

The road is currently blocked and surrounded by crime scene tape. The shooting took place around Uncle Moe's Food Mart and Deli on Plank Road.

No other information is available at this time.

