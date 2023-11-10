68°
One dead after shooting near North Acadian Thruway early Friday morning

Friday, November 10 2023 6:31 AM
By: Sarah Lawrence

BATON ROUGE - Officials said one person died after a reported shooting early Friday morning. 

The shooting happened on Belfair Drive near North Acadian Thruway around 3 a.m. Friday. One person died, and the East baton Rouge Parish Coroner was contacted. 

WBRZ has reached out to law enforcement for more information. 

