One dead after shooting near North Acadian Thruway early Friday morning
BATON ROUGE - Officials said one person died after a reported shooting early Friday morning.
The shooting happened on Belfair Drive near North Acadian Thruway around 3 a.m. Friday. One person died, and the East baton Rouge Parish Coroner was contacted.
WBRZ has reached out to law enforcement for more information.
