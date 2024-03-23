58°
One dead after shooting leads to crash on Scenic Highway and Fuqua Street
BATON ROUGE — One person is dead after a shooting led to a crash on Scenic Highway and Fuqua Street Saturday afternoon.
Baton Rouge Police detectives said that two vehicles were seen weaving through traffic near I-10 and Dalrymple Drive at 12:48 p.m. As the vehicles approached the exit ramp at Fuqua Street on I-110 North, multiple shots were fired.
The coroner was called to the scene of the crash and the male victim was announced dead. The suspect fled the area.
