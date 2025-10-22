62°
One dead after shooting at Villas at Stone Creek apartment complex
BATON ROUGE - One person is dead after a shooting at the Villas at Stone Creek off Longridge Avenue, emergency officials said.
The shooting call came in around 5:21 p.m., and emergency officials said the coroner was called to the scene.
According to police officials on the scene, the shooting resulted from an argument that escalated. One person is in custody, officials said.
