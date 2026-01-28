35°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

One dead after shooting at Eagle Suites on Boardwalk Drive

2 hours 34 minutes 33 seconds ago Wednesday, January 28 2026 Jan 28, 2026 January 28, 2026 8:36 PM January 28, 2026 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Adam Burruss

BATON ROUGE - One person is dead after a shooting at Eagle Suites on Boardwalk Drive on Wednesday night.

The shooting happened at the hotel on Boardwalk Drive and South Sherwood Forest Boulevard. Officials said the coroner was contacted and one person died.

Trending News

No other information was immediately available.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days